If there’s one thing that we could say about Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 9, it’s this: It is a hard time to go out. You are so close to the finale! By virtue of that, the stakes were sky-high as the remaining four contestants took part in a spectacular Las Vegas showcase.

The purpose of the challenge tonight was quite simple: To remind everyone that food can be a spectacle. If you are in Las Vegas, you want things to be as bold and epic as possible. You also need to make things feel somewhat effortless, even when they are not. Some of them were a little more successful than others.

Unlike past episodes, all four contestants were subject to grilling by Ramsay and honestly, Chris, Ashley, Lan, and Caroline each brought their own strengths and weaknesses to the table. Caroline probably had the best overall show, but Ramsay also was unhappy with some of the behind-the-scenes chatter. Meanwhile, Chris’ timing was off and Ashley’s jugglers failed to impress. They all sold themselves well during the grilling, but what would you expect at this point?

Lan was the first person who was invited to the finale, and he was followed soon after by Chris. That means that it came down to Ashley and Caroline — one got a chance to move forward, and the other was eliminated.

Who went home?

In the end, it was Ashley. Caroline managed to survive thanks to her creativity first and foremost. Even after the fact, Ashley still felt like Ramsay made the wrong decision and honestly, we like that. Isn’t that the sort of thing that you want when it comes to competitive spirit? Sure, you want to own up to your mistakes, but you also need to be sure you can pull off just about anything.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, including what else is coming in the finale

What did you think about the elimination leading into the Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 finale?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







