Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 10: The finale!

Next week on Fox you are going to see Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 10, otherwise known as the finale. This is where everything gets crazy! There are only three contestants left and the stakes have never been higher. After all, they all know what they are fighting for and some of the obstacles that are still standing in their way. Are they ready for that? Can they get their brands off the ground with Ramsay’s help?

Just in case you were wondering what the finale is going to look like, let’s just say that you are going to see some people turn up from the past. Also, things are going to get intense as the remaining contestants only have a matter of time to figures things out.

Want more news? Then go ahead and check out the full Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

The final three remaining contestants battle for Gordon’s quarter-million-dollar investment in one last challenge. The competitors must prove their ability to evolve their products – taking their businesses to the next level. Three previous contestants from the season will return to join each of the finalists in helping them transform an empty retail space into their very own pop-up launch event, where they will showcase their brands. Two undercover industry experts will be among the audience to react to the entrepreneurs’ leveled-up products and provide professional insights to aid Gordon in making his final decision to determine who will ultimately secure the investment in the all-new “Finale” season finale episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, August 16 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-110) (TV-14 L)

By the end of this episode, all we want is a satisfying winner that represents this show well, but also a company that can really sell in a big way! Basically, we’re just asking for something that really justifies the entire existence of the show. That’s not too much to ask, right?

