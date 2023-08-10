When Calls the Heart season 11 filming: How long will it last?

As many of you may know at this point, When Calls the Heart season 11 filming is going on while season 10 of the show airs. There is a special waiver that is allowing SAG-AFTRA performers to continue production during the strike, so things are moving forward with many cast members in British Columbia. (That does not mean that they can engage in other show-related activities, including promotion for the time being.)

So just how long is season 11 production going to last? It does not appear as though there are any substantial delays due to either the SAG-AFTRA or WGA strikes and with that in mind, we tend to think that the series is going to be on a timeline that is relatively similar to what we have seen in the past. That means that, more than likely, things are going to continue over the next few months. Production will be done before we get deep into the holiday season — or in other words, before temperatures get too cold.

One of the reasons why When Calls the Heart continues to film in the summer is rather simple — they want to do anything and everything in order to ensure that they stick to a familiar schedule for the sake of production. Also, it gives more flexibility down the road for whenever season 11 premieres. Given the uncertainty of some other shows amidst the strike, there is a chance that it could be back in 2024 a little bit earlier than season 10 was this year.

For the time being, we tend to think that there are a lot of possibilities coming up — but we’ll just have to wait and see on some of that. For now, we just hope that season 11 goes according to plan, and that all members of SAG-AFTRA as well as the WGA get the deal they deserve.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

