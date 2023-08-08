When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2 ratings: Where it stands

Even though When Calls the Heart has already been renewed for a season 11, there remains curiosity about the ratings. That is a function, in part, of how dedicated the fan base is — and beyond just that, the changes that were made coming into season 10.

After all, remember that in the past, the Hallmark Channel series was seen more as something that we would see in the winter or the spring. Now, the show is venturing into some pretty uncertain territory in the summer, but it continues to hold its own reasonably well!

The numbers for episode 2 are in, and the series did still manage to draw more than 1.7 million live viewers. This is a drop versus the premiere and, in general, the show is down around 20% versus the live numbers from season 9 — but remember that there are typically less people around in the summer, plus When Calls the Heart was off the air for well over a year. Most shows these days do decline anywhere from 15-20% in live viewers a season, so this fits mostly into that box without that much of a problem.

Now, the real question to us is whether or not it can match these numbers the rest of the way. The bigger concern here is what will happen in a month or so, once the NFL season really gets going. We know just formidable that is as a form of competition to just about every show across the board.

Luckily, we also know that there are a lot of big developments still coming in Hope Valley, including a potential wedding! We hope to see that for Elizabeth and Lucas by the time we reach the end of this season.

