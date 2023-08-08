Only Murders in the Building season 3: The big Mabel story ahead

If you have had a chance to see the Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere on Hulu, then you know a little about Mabel’s story. It’s been a year since the end of season 2 and in that time, Charles and Oliver have invested more and more in the theater. She’s not spending as much time with them, and she’s also facing the possibility that she has to move out of the Arconia.

So what does her future look like? It does feel like Selena Gomez’s character is going to be embarking on some different adventures moving forward, and we will have at least a little more time to see some of that play out.

Want to get a few more specifics? Speaking to Variety, here is just some of what showrunner John Hoffman had to say, and how he is setting the stage for a big Mabel story ahead:

“We’re dealing with some trauma, and getting out from under the shroud of that was exciting for both Selena and myself. We learn at the end of episode one that she’s not going to stay in the Arconia much longer, and it just puts a heightened focus on this woman who’s facing 30 and looking at her life. She’s missing her old guys … The only real prospect she has could be designing — she did a wonderful job on her aunt’s apartment. But that’s a challenging thing to break into, even at 29. The most successful thing she’s been doing is this unfortunate situation with murders and podcasts that are close to her. Here, one lands in her lap.

“She’s really grasping for what to do with her life … Selena plays it so beautifully and I feel like her energy is different in this way for the season, which was fantastic to see.”

Ultimately, there will be some emotional stuff that does unravel here over time. We do think for now, Mabel is just happy to have another murder case since it’s a chance to make some more memories with her friends. Yet, she has to figure out what she wants her life to be beyond that and it may be tough and rather tricky at times.

