Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 5: Search for a lead

Tonight on FX, you are going to see Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 5 arrive on FX — so what can you expect to see? Well, once more, we do anticipate a certain amount of carnage for Raylan as he tries his best to take down Clement Mansell.

To date, unfortunately, things have not gone altogether well for Timothy Olyphant’s character. What’s the reasoning for that? Well, it’s not all that complicated. He’s trying to get answers and justice in a place where it is almost impossible. So many people are either compromised, afraid, or just focused on some other things.

Following the events of episode 4, we know that there are going to be questions about what happened to Guy and his assistant. Are there any real leads? Well, in a sneak peek over at TVLine you can see Raylan, Detective Robinson, and others get some element of pressure over what they do or do not know at the moment. This could be a microcosm for the lack of progress that exists around here, and also a potential precursor to any other investigations around Clement himself.

At the center of everything within this episode, though, is one super-clear question: What is happening when it comes to Rayland and Carolyn? The two had some sort of moment last week and per the preview for tonight’s episode, you see evidence that the two may have slept together. Are there some serious feelings here? Or, is this a situation where the two are actually just trying to play each other to take some steps in the right direction?

Things are going to get more intense from here on out; after all, we are at the halfway point already!

