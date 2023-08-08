Only Murders in the Building season 3: Oliver’s heart attack…

Coming out of the Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere on Hulu today, it’s fair to be worried about Oliver. How can you not be? The guy just had a heart attack and of course, that’s going to take a toll on him.

While it appears as though his life is not in immediate danger (it was a minor heart attack and he’s not hospitalized), it could cause him to have a different perspective on his life. Also, it is something else that he has to figure out how he wants to deal with it! That’s not an easy thing to figure out, and we tend to imagine that it is going to be one of many narratives that will be discussed further throughout the season.

Want to know more? Then check out what show executive producer John Hoffman had to say to TVLine:

[That development] was something we really debated. This show is filled with the youngest people of a certain age, so I’m always very reticent to point out that there are certain truths [that come with age]. In this situation, with everything that has been building up — both the sparking of this relationship possibility with Loretta, and this dream [of having a successful Broadway show] that he’s so close to having — it almost felt like we’d be lying if there wasn’t some physical [toll]. But because of all that is on the line for Oliver this season, I think doubling down makes sense for his character. And if he’s going to double down in this way, he knows well enough that it’s better to leave it hidden from Charles and Mabel.

Ultimately, we will see if Oliver ever does tell the other members of the trio about it. This is certainly great material for Martin Short to work with, but we just hope that nothing happens to him at the end of the day!

(Photo: Hulu.)

