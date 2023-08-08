Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere: Ben is dead, again

How about this for a shocker during the Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere — Ben Glenroy is not actually dead!

For just about the entirety of the off-season, we were under the belief that Paul Rudd’s character was actually dead, and this was going to be the murder at the heart of the season. However, close to the end of the premiere he emerged to announce that after an hour in the hospital, he was going to be okay! Let’s just say that he got his stomach pumped, and he claims to be a totally new man almost immediately. He also seemed to suggest that Loretta was a “snake,” and also that Charles hated him and was probably happy that he was gone.

So what does it mean that Ben is still alive? Well, for starters, the show will go on … right?

Well, here is the funny thing. Despite the fact that he survived the poisoning, he was actually killed again back in the Arconia. This time around, though, the death stuck. This was a way for the show to actually reset things a little bit and brought the setting back to the building. Also, it makes it a much more classic murder mystery where someone pushed him from the top of the elevator shaft … which was previously broken. Did someone know that the poisoning didn’t stick, and they tried to find a way to prepare to kill him again.

So yeah, this is about as crazy of a start to a season as we could hope for — and did we mention that Mabel is moving out of the Arconia? Well, that is also happening!

