Only Murders in the Building season 3: Who is Loretta Durkin?

Who is Loretta Durkin on Only Murders in the Building season 3? We know that she is played by Meryl Streep, but who is she?

Well, the first thing that we can say is that for most of her life, Loretta has wanted nothing more than a career on the stage. She’s never had that star-turning moment and yet, she’s tried time and time again. When she auditioned for Oliver’s play, she did so without even seemingly being on the list. She’s a fighter … but is she actually also a murderer? Well, the show wants you to wonder! That is clear already.

What we can say about Loretta through the premiere alone is that Paul Rudd’s character of Ben didn’t like her. He wanted her gone from the play. That’s a strong motive for her to want to kill him, right? She did completely bomb her first table read, but it was clear from the get-go that she cared a lot about the job and wanted nothing more than to be successful.

Also, did we mention that she is somewhat of a love interest for Oliver? When it appeared that the play was dead, that was a signal to her that she could act on some of the feelings that she had. That was, however, before she learned that Ben was still alive. (Or, it looked like he was alive … he actually died again in the elevator.)

What we know right now…

Well, that’s pretty simple. Streep is absolutely fantastic in this role, and we do hope that we continue to find some other fantastic things about this character in the relatively near future. We do think there is more to her than the super-ambitious stage performer that we saw over the course of the first episode.

What do you think about Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin on the Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere?

