Claim to Fame season 2: Hugo revealed, Jimmy Carter’s grandson

We had a feeling entering tonight’s Claim to Fame season 2 episode that we were going to see something crazy … and Hugo’s Jimmy Carter secret is out. He had a chance to guess, but let’s just say that he picked the wrong person in Chris.

For the second time this season, everyone in the house decided that they had finally figured Chris out, but there’s a problem: They hadn’t. They had decided that he was Elton John, even though he actually wasn’t! For starters, Elton’s British, and we still aren’t altogether sure why they ever put two and two together. Chris is actually Donny Osmond, and he looks almost identical to him. That’s the other part of this that feels totally insane!

Because of this wrong guess, Hugo was eliminated, and it was confirmed he was related to Jimmy Carter. Hugo was the one who came up with the Elton theory and with that in mind, it’s hard to feel that bad for him. His celebrity relative was hardly a secret, as everyone had figured it out far in advance. They all knew he was related to the former President.

At the end of the episode Hugo praised his grandfather for everything that he has done over the course of his life, and this got everyone emotional at the end. You could tell how much he admires him, and also how much he really wants to keep the spirit of his grandfather alive.

The funniest part of the episode

It has to be at the very end here, as we saw Chris give a confessional doing his best Elton John impression. At least recognizes just how ridiculous the very idea of this was, right? It’s still hard to believe other people bought it when the dust settles.

