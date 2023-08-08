Claim to Fame season 2: Is Gabriel related to Nick Cannon?

On tonight’s Claim to Fame season 2 episode, we finally saw Gabriel’s clue — and is he related to actor / host Nick Cannon?

We will say this from the get-go: Gabriel easily had one of the funnier clues that we’ve seen this entire season. When he and Chris finally opened it, it basically was a million different babies. That was followed up by Gabriel saying in a confessional that his relative is basically known for having a ton of babies. Who else is it other than Nick Cannon? Also, there was a drum in the clue, and we do think that this is a reference to the actor’s role in the movie Drumline. We didn’t really needed that clue, but it’s still something worth noting at this point.

Alas, Chris couldn’t figure anything out based on that clue at all. We should at least note that he also kept it fairly close to the vest, but he did make a deal with Hugo. If he targets Karsyn at the Guess-Off, then he will tell him moving forward. (Awkwardly, Chris did also pass the clue along to Karsyn after that, but she wasn’t able to pinpoint anything, either — both of them were still stuck on the idea that he was related to a football player.)

In the end, preconceived notions are the name of the game on a show like this, and in the end, this is what makes Gabriel so very good at what he’s done here! Because he has so many people looking in one direction, he’s able to fly under the radar. Nobody will probably start to think of Cannon until they realize that his relative is not an athlete at the end of the day.

