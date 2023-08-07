The Afterparty season 2 episode 6: Any more clues?

We do think that there is going to be this temptation to assume that over the course of The Afterparty season 2 episode 6, there will not be a ton of other clues dropped. Why? Well, a big focus of the episode is going to be put on Danner, and because of this there’s at least a chance that a lot of the current suspects are put in the spotlight.

However, is this episode going to be barren of new clues on Edgar’s killer? Let’s just say that we doubt that.

After all, consider this for a moment here — the first Danner episode in season 1 did present some clues — plus also a reminder of why Tiffany Haddish’s character thinks outside the box. We do think one purpose of this installment will be convincing Aniq that he does have to consider some of Zoe’s family suspects, even if he does not want to. Meanwhile, another big focus is probably going to be trying to unravel what we learned from Grace and Hannah at the end of episode 5.

Ultimately, we assume that for at least a lot of this episode, all suspicion for us as viewers will be cast on them, given that both of them now have a clear motive for wanting Edgar out of the question. It doesn’t mean that they did it, but we do think they could be frontrunners until we learn otherwise.

Our prediction? Either this episode will prove, at some point, that they are innocent, or that there is more evidence that they are guilty. Given that season 1 had a solo killer, it would be interesting if this time around, we had a pair of people actually involved in having all of this happen.

What do you think we are going to see over the course of The Afterparty season 2 episode 6?

Are you expecting any other big-time clues to be revealed? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

