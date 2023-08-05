The Afterparty season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Will someone else die?

For those of you who are rather unaware at the moment, The Afterparty season 2 episode 6 is going to be largely centered around Danner. In it, you are going to see what happened to cause her to leave the force at the end of the day. There’s probably going to be some funny moments and key revelations here, but how will it matter at the end of the day?

Well, we don’t necessarily think that there is anything in Danner’s past that is directly connected to what is going on with Edgar’s death. However, there could be more of a thematic connection, or something that Aniq realizes through working with her that helps the two of them pinpoint the real killer here.

Beyond learning more of Danner’s story, there is something else we find ourselves curious about when it comes to this episode at present. What is it? Well, think along the lines of another potential discovery. We have seen a photo out there for episode 6 set in the present following the wedding and Edgar’s death, and it features Hannah, Zoe, Feng, Isabel, Grace, and Ulysses staring at something … or someone? It feels like there’s a real look of abject horror here, and it honestly makes us wonder if someone else is going to be killed off before the season comes to a close.

If we do see another person die, who could it be? The most interesting candidate right now is Sebastian, given that Aniq is dead-set on him being the lead suspect in Edgar’s death, but a lot of it may be for emotional reasons. He does not, after all, want to imagine that anyone within Grace’s family is actually involved.

If Sebastian does get killed, things are going to get messy — then again, you can argue that almost no matter what happens here.

