The Afterparty season 2 episode 6: The story of ‘Danner’s Fire’

As we prepare for The Afterparty season 2 episode 6 on Apple TV+ next week, let’s just say the show is moving in a different direction.

After all, did you really think that every episode this season was going to be about an individual suspect in the case? Well, much like with season 1, we are going to get a specific story all about Danner. This time around, we are looking at “Danner’s Fire.”

Below, you can check out the full The Afterparty season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some information all about what lies ahead:

Why did Danner really leave the police force? She presents the scintillating story to Aniq like a steamy ’90s thriller.

Just based on the title for this episode alone, it does feel reasonably fair for us to say that we’re going to be getting something here that is rather different from what we’ve been told so far. Did Danner really leave the force on her own accord at all? Despite everything that she did within the Xavier case, it was clear that she did not have friends constantly at her side within the police department. She also may have thought that there were some greener pastures out there, even if that turned out to not actually be the case.

For those out there who are curious, we know that there are ten episodes this season. With that, we are officially at the halfway point! This means that there is some more really exciting stuff ahead and we can’t wait to get into all of that. Oh, and we’re pretty sure that whatever we get the rest of the way is sure to surprise us. Isn’t that meant to be one of the things that is the most exciting about this show?

(Personally, we don’t tend to think that this will be the only “special” episode this season. We’ll just have to wait and see what else we get.)

