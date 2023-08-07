What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6: Guillermo’s hurt!

In a few days you are going to see What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6 arrive on FX, and we know already that it will be hilarious.

How do we know this? Well, it’s not that complicated, and you really have the official promo to thank for it.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video teaser for “Urgent Care” that sets the stage for what should be a really eventful storyline! After all, Guillermo is going to find himself in need of treatment after apparently suffering a fall in the vampire resident. This will lead to Nadja taking him to what looks to be her version of an urgent-care clinic, where she is advised to go ahead and “put him down” … just in case.

Are the producers going to Guillermo? We doubt it, given that this would be the biggest dagger to the stomach possible for a show like this. Instead, there are other reasons to be concerned. After all, doesn’t it seem like this is the sort of place where the truth about him becoming a vampire comes out?

Is Colin too interesting for his own good?

That’s one of the other oh-so-silly questions that comes out of the promo, as apparently, the character goes into somewhat of a crisis. Also, was he in Vietnam? That’s another suggestion that is thrown out there.

We’ve reached a pretty pivotal part of the season and with that in mind, we are sure that some major revelations are going to come out — after all, we tend to think that we’re building towards something big in the finale, and we’re sure the producers don’t want a big twist to come out of nowhere.

What do you you most want to see entering What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6?

