Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Any campaigns? (day 5)

It is day 5 within the Big Brother 25 house — and yet, is Izzy so paranoid that you’d think it was week 5? She is doing so much, and it’s even crazier given that the Veto Ceremony has not even happened yet and in the end, it actually feels relatively clear what is going to happen. Kirsten and Felicia are going to remain on the block, and the former is almost certainly going to be sent out.

We’ll get back to Izzy in a moment but before that, is there any chance the plan could change? Well, there was a small attempt at it tonight…

What we saw over the course of the evening can be described as this: America, feeling super sketched-out by Luke, pitching the idea of nominating him. Reilly didn’t give it much thought, even though she does want Luke out at some point soon. The funny thing is that even if Reilly wanted to make a move now, she’d have to convince Hisam, and there isn’t a reason for him to go along with anything. It would create an even greater mess than is already out there and probably make a pretty big target on her even bigger.

If you are Reilly at this point, you really just have to hope that one of your allies gets into power now and from there, you can fade into the background for a week and try to calm down.

Izzy paranoia continues

Tonight, Cirie had to reassure her that they’re okay for now, even though Izzy has been convinced that Cirie was the original target this week. Cirie has heard multiple people say that Luke was the only other option, and she’s inclined to believe that.

The truth here is that Cirie is in a spot here where she has to placate Izzy, given that she has this super-damaging information on her game, if it were to come out. Tricky spot, no?

