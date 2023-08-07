When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2: Did Elizabeth leave?

We knew entering When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 2 that there would be big moments. This is the 100th episode! After all, this was a big chance to celebrate the story to date, and also pay tribute a little bit to the past.

First and foremost, we should note that the hot springs now have a name that feels very much appropriate for what they are: Hope Springs. The hope there is quite simple: That people are going to flock to the healing waters and with this in mind, there will be a rise of tourism in the area. Is that too much to ask for? It would certainly be what helps to ensure that the town stays afloat.

As for Elizabeth and Lucas, they had an opportunity to leave town, if they chose chose, thanks to Elizabeth’s aunt. This was an opportunity for her to head back east, where they could live more of a city life with tremendous financial benefits. However, they chose not to accept. We don’t think that this is all that much of a surprise to anyone out there, but the show at least did a good job of building up some drama all around it.

The good news is that in the end, Elizabeth’s family is supportive of her. In particular, her aunt appears to be happy with the idea of her pursuing happiness, and that is another sign that there could be a lot of happiness coming her and Lucas’ way in due time. We don’t think that the show is going to rush anything here, and nor should they. There is a lot of season still to go!

For now, we do at least think that this episode had enough nostalgia to make a 100th episode worthwhile.

