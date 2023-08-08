Is Hijack new tonight on Apple TV+? More season 2 hopes

Is Hijack new tonight on Apple TV+? Are we going to be getting more of the Idris Elba airplane drama in the near future?

Let’s just start things off here by saying this. We absolutely want there to be more of this story. The first seven episodes were nothing short of outstanding as we had a chance to see a lot of action, drama, and so much more. Unfortunately, there are now some more questions as to whether there is any more story to tell for Sam Nelson.

Why? Well, last week was the finale, and there is no formal season 2 order at present! The last thing we saw was Sam actually having a chance to get off that plane, and we hope that he can find at least some stability in his family life now. We do wonder if he becomes some sort of local-news hero in the weeks ahead due to some of his actions while in the air — or, if he gets offered a new job.

If it actually becomes the latter, we’ll start to wonder whether or not there is going to be a great premise for season 2 that comes out of that. Does Sam become one of the people on the ground who helps to resolve some of these problems? There is certainly an interesting premise here, and we are curious to see how some of that could play out.

Now that we’ve said all of this…

It is probably going to be a long time before we hear any other news on a season 2, largely due to the fact that we are still in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. With these two things ongoing, it is rather difficult for any sort of further announcements to come out. Odds are, Apple TV+ would need to know what the season 2 story is before announcing anything.

Do you want to see a Hijack season 2 happened over at Apple TV+?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

