When Calls the Heart 100th episode: Is a 200th episode possible?

As we prepare for the When Calls the Heart 100th episode tonight on Hallmark Channel, why not think about the long-term future for a moment? Is there a chance that a 200th episode is going to be coming at some point down the road?

Well, we recognize that it’s almost crazy to be thinking about some of this stuff right now … but it’s fun! If the show continues to do twelve episodes a season, then we are looking at the series needing another eight years following this one to hit that milestone — and absolutely, that is a long time. It may be easy to assume that this is not going to happen, mostly because scripted cable shows don’t tend to have that long of a run.

However, we do think that there are some things that When Calls the Heart brings to the table that a few other series across the board do not. Take, for starters, the oh-so-simple fact that it has a dedicated audience that continues to watch week in and week out. It also has an established set, cast, and crew. We tend to imagine that it is not an extremely expensive show to make, and it also can bring in and our various cast members. We already know that a season 11 is coming, and nobody seems interested right now in that being the end of the story.

With all of this in mind, why not continue to hope for more? Isn’t there something fun with that? We can imagine that there would be a lot of other great milestones you would see Elizabeth and these other characters explore in their lives.

For now, though, let’s just rejoice in the fact that we are getting #100 tonight. We’ll see what lies ahead after the fact.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart, including more on the 100th episode

Do you think that a 200th episode of When Calls the Heart is going to happen at Hallmark Channel?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







