the season 2 finale tonight on Fox, is there a good chance at a HouseBroken season 3 renewal over at Fox? Are there reasons to hope for this?

Well, we should just start things off here by noting the following: There are plenty of reasons to think that the future is up in the air. The ratings for the second season are not exactly spectacular, with it averaging just a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 500,000 live viewers a week. Then again, what did the network really expect here? Just think about it for a moment. This is a show airing in the summer without that much of a support base around it. There’s a reason why there is no news on a season 3 at the moment.

So why exactly is there still a small chance for more here? A lot of it comes down to ownership, as Fox is trying to push more of its own, locally-owned properties rather than just acquisitions from strictly outside studios. Following the Disney – 20th Century Fox deal a few years back, they no longer have ownership of some of the mega-hits that they once did like The Simpsons and Family Guy. They have to get creative and acquire some other programs.

With that being said, is HouseBroken really going to be the show that gets them over the top? The ratings don’t exactly suggest so, but at the same time, we do think that it isn’t exactly being given all that many opportunities to succeed at the moment. We’d be foolish to sit here and say that this plays zero role in house we perceive the future at the time of this writing.

How long will Fox take on a decision?

There is no direct timetable, but it is worth noting that they have been rather quick to cancel shows over the past year that they realize don’t have that much of a future as a part of their roster. Don’t be shocked if this ends up happening again here.

Do you want to see a HouseBroken season 3 renewal on Fox down the road?

(Photo: Fox.)

