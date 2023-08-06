Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 5: Can Cruz go back in?

Following what you saw on Paramount+ today, do you want to know a little bit more about Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 5?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that for Cruz moving forward, we’re going to see her seemingly thrown into more chaos thanks to that wedding. Is she ready for it? That’s debatable, given what happened over the course of episode 4. However, at the same time it’s worth remembering that she is closer to a high-value target than a lot of people have in some time. She has figured out a good cover, even if that means having to partake in some beach shenanigans and loud parties in order to do so.

The title for episode 5 is “Truth Is the Shrewdest Lie,” and maybe that is a clue for the sort of strategy that Cruz has to employ out in the field. It could be how Joe is able to educate her along the way.

Of course, the thing for Joe right now is that it’s going to be really hard for her to focus, all things considered. Her daughter nearly died in episode 4 and now, she has a huge decision to make. We know that operators are forced to deal with personal and professional crises the vast majority of the time, but doesn’t this one still feel different on some level? This is a crisis that you rarely ever see and of course, it is coming at one of the most inopportune times imaginable. Is anyone all that ready for it? We’re not sure that there is any way that you can be.

We will at least say this — the tension and the stakes are rising more and more on Special Ops: Lioness with each passing week. We are very much interested in seeing where exactly things are going to go from here.

