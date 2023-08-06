The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1: Any strike impact?

Now, as many of you out there may be aware, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is going to arrive on AMC next month. Or, is it? Is the plan still the same in the wake of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes?

Well, we should start things off here by noting that if you are somewhat confused at the moment, we more than understand. We know that some productions have been postponed due to the strike, and we’d certainly understand if some were concerned about the Norman Reedus series, which has already been promoted heavily including at San Diego Comic-Con.

So what exactly can we say at the moment? Well, first and foremost, we can begin here by noting that the Daryl series will air on its original September 10 date and it has not been delayed at all. Meanwhile, Deadline reports that the Rick – Michonne series titled The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has also completed production already. That show is going to be ready for 2024.

Is the franchise still going to be impacted by the strikes? Absolutely, as all of this is going to very much delay future chapters of the franchise. That is something that, for better or worse, we do have to prepare for … even if it is not an easy thing to do.

For the time being, let’s just get set for Daryl Dixon to arrive and to see the title’s character journey off into Europe. How he gets there is going to be a fascinating question, and the same can be said for whether or not he is able to find his way back home.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

