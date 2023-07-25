The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1: A companion of sorts

For everyone out there who are excited to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and wants more Norman Reedus beyond that, let’s share good news! Not only is Sunday, September 10 going to mark the debut of this series to AMC, but that same day, you’re going to have a chance to see something a little bit different, as well.

Starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern on the network, the latest season of docuseries Ride with Norman Reedus is going to be back. What makes this show so special is honestly not all that hard to figure out. It is a chance to see the star in various places with unique people and, at times, other celebrities. It offers a perspective that you often do not get to see.

To get a few more details about the new season, plus also some of the celebrity guests, look no further! Just check out the official synopsis below:

Join Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on epic road trips around the world. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion – a fellow actor, musician, or friend, exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road. Guests this season include Keanu Reeves, Adri Law, Josh Holloway and Johnny Knoxville.

We should say that, first and foremost, the idea of Norman Reedus and Keanu Reeves on a road trip together feels almost too good to be true. Can you imagine the awesomeness in just a single frame there? This show will be a celebration of adventure and, hopefully, some unique places at the same time. It should also be a pretty refreshing change of pace after what we end up seeing on the Daryl Dixon show, as well.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

