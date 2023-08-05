Claim to Fame season 2 episode 7: Will Gabriel hide his own clue?

On Monday night you are going to see Claim to Fame season 2 episode 7 and from here on out, things are going to be intense!

For the sake of this particular piece, we really want to put the focus primarily on Gabriel and for good reason. Is he playing the best overall game this season? We don’t think that it’s all that much of a debate! While it seems like some of the cast is more fixated on Chris, we also tend to think that this is by design. Gabriel is sitting back and letting someone else be seen as the strategic threat. Meanwhile, he’s dominated challenges and collected a ton of clues. He also has a huge advantage in that his clue is the only one still remaining.

This, in the end, means one thing above all others: He needs to win the team challenge on Monday. In the sneak peek over here, you get a chance to learn that Gabriel will have the power to pick teams for this, which is certainly a huge advantage that he will try to employ effectively. If he wins, he can at least try to keep his clue from the other team, and if he does have to share it, it is with people who trust him. Maybe he can steer them in another direction?

So far, Gabriel has done an excellent job on the show keeping his celebrity relative under wraps. (Possible spoilers ahead.) Most of the internet actually thinks that he is related to Nick Cannon, and the longer that he can keep them off-track, the more likely it is that he is going to walk away from this show with a W. He is so close to the finish line!

However, Claim to Fame is not necessarily the sort of show that really credits you for past performance. Instead, it’s more about what you have done lately, and then also how you can use that to aid you in the competition.

