Claim to Fame season 2 episode 7: Craziest elimination yet?

As some of you may be aware at this point, Claim to Fame season 2 episode 7 is arriving in just a few days — and are we at one of the crazier parts in the season right now?

Well, if nothing else, we do think that we can say this with a certain measure of confidence: Things are about to get so much crazier than they’ve been all season. Karsyn is still there after the Jeff Gordon guess was proven wrong, and that meant the exit of Olivia, someone who actually did a really good job of being under-the-radar almost the entire season. There are a few contestants right now who we would say are still in a decent spot, especially when it comes to Gabriel, Monay, and Chris, given that nobody has been able to guess their relative’s identity by name as of yet. With people like Hugo, JR, and Karsyn, meanwhile, we have at least seen the names of their celebrity relatives mentioned, even if nobody is completely on the money as of yet. They do at least have reasons to have to sweat things out a little bit, and we shall see where some things go based on the challenges ahead.

At least based on the new promo that you can see over at the link here, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing the most shocking elimination yet as someone will find their way out the door. It’s mostly a matter of not just who that is, but also how it comes about.

The person in the most danger, at least in theory, is Chris. After all, he’s been pinpointed as one of the big threats. The issue the other players are running into is that nobody has been able to pull Donny Osmond’s name out of any of his clues. Are they just not aware of his identity for whatever reason?

If so, the other contestants’ ignorance may end up being Chris’ bliss by the end of all of this.

Related – Get more news when it comes to the next Claim to Fame

What do you think we are going to see moving into Claim to Fame season 2 episode 7 over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







