Claim to Fame season 2 episode 7 promo: Is Chris in big trouble?

As we get prepared to see Claim to Fame season 2 episode 7 on ABC next week, why not have a talk about targets? For a good chunk of the season, it has felt fairly clear that Chris is one of the power players. He has accumulated clues, lied, and manipulated. Also, he was able to survive one person guessing about him and getting it wrong.

(The craziest thing to us is how nobody has figured out that he’s related to Donny Osmond — the two look almost identical!)

Anyhow, at this point in the game the house may be desperate to try and get him out, and the promo certainly suggests that he is a target. The problem? Nobody knows who he is and has much of a good idea beyond all the 70’s teen idol talk. Most of the cast is constituted of young people, and that is going to make everything that much harder since they may not have a history with Donny’s music. Given that his clue is already out there, nobody can rely on that.

With him moving forward, the challenges are going to be essential. For starters, he has to hope that he can find a way to control those and make sure nobody gets a lot of other hints about him. Or, he needs to just make sure that he’s not put in a spot of the Guesser. Sure, he can fall back on Hugo for now, but beyond that everything else gets a little bit murkier. It does seem like he and Gabriel are closer to figuring out that JR is related to Lil Nas X, but it doesn’t seem like they are fully on board that idea.

From here on out, things are going to get a little crazier — let’s just hope that you are prepared for it.

