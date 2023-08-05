Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The Handful; a split house (day 4)

Just in case you needed a reminder that Big Brother 25 is going to be both glorious and crazy this weekend, we’ve got it within!

First and foremost, let’s give a quick refresher on where things stand game-wise. Reilly is the Head of Household, and she chose to “de-nominate” Cory and Jared. This means that Kirsten and Felicia remain on the block, and one of them will be taken out unless something changes with the Veto.

What emerged through the end of yesterday is something that just about any diehard fan of this show can get behind, as there are few things out there more glorious than a truly-split house. There is so much to be excited about when it comes to drama here, and we certainly hope that the players create some chaos as a result of it.

Let’s start off here with The Handful. This is the big, eight-person alliance that Reilly wanted to create, and she’s got it with herself, Jag, Cameron, Blue, Matt, America, Jared, and Cory. The problem that they’ve already run into here is including Jared (which Jag did earlier today) — he’s already relayed that information to the other side of the house. We imagine that this is where a lot of people will be angry about Jared and Cirie both being in the house together, but this is also the game. Any person you tell something to could relay it elsewhere if they feel like it’s beneficial. You just have to be careful.

This now brings us to the other side: The Bye Bye Bit—s. Nice Janelle reference, no? This is a group with Felicia, Izzy, Cirie, Mecole, and Bowie Jane, with Hisam and then Jared (!) also tied to it. Earlier today it felt as though Red was also going to be thrown in to some degree, which means that we have basically two very distant sides with Jared in both.

Who is left out?

Well, you’ve got Kirsten, who is currently sitting up on the block and will likely head home this week, and then also Luke, who seems to be the likely replacement nominee for Reilly at this point. Her group is already in trouble since Cirie’s side has a mole. Even if The Handful is more athletic, that will only matter so much.

What do you think about there being two pretty-clear sides of the house on Big Brother 25?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

