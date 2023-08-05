When Calls the Heart spoilers: 100th episode hopes

As many of you may know at this point, we are going to see in just over 24 hours the When Calls the Heart 100th episode arrive. Isn’t there a lot to be stoked about here? We certainly tend to think so! This is a chance to see a real celebration of Hope Valley and its inhabitants. There will be drama of course, but also opportunities to really flash back to earlier days with this show.

We tend to think personally that these milestones should be nostalgic, and we do love that Elizabeth’s sister and aunt are stopping by to remind us more of the show’s origins. She made quite a journey early on in the season and here, that is going to be a focus.

Also, so will another question: Could she head back East? We don’t think that she and Lucas will, but he will be receiving a job offer that causes him to consider it. Once again, this is the sort of story that you want to see in a milestone episode! It’s a chance to cause some real reflection, and it may serve as another reminder that the people in Hope Valley are a community. This is Elizabeth and Lucas’ family as much as anything else is. We’re excited for some touching moments with that.

Just remember that 100th episodes don’t have to change the entire course of the show, and we don’t think that this one for When Calls the Heart is out to do that. Instead, its goal may just be to remind you of why you love the series so much in the first place.

Also, of course to set the table for whatever else may be coming the rest of the way.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

