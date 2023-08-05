Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we on the cusp of getting more news sooner rather than later? We know that the interest is there, and there have been headlines aplenty as to where things stand amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

We wish that there was some more good news to share here at present about where things stand … but this is what we have to say. There is no new episode of Saturday Night Live on the air tonight, and there won’t be one until the strikes are over.

Yesterday, we will say that there was at least a small measure of hope, as the WGA met with the AMPTP, the collective body of streamers and studios, for the first time since the start of the strike. While there is no word of major progress being made, we consider at this point any discussion a step in the right direction. The more of these that we get, the closer we could eventually get to this all being done.

Now, let’s just hope that actors and writers both get what they deserve over the next month or two — if that happens, there is a chance that SNL will return a little bit earlier than some of the other scripted shows out there! Remember that its episodes are turned around in more or less a week, and that is the reason why it was one of the first shows off the air due to the strike earlier this spring.

Once the strike is over, there’s a good chance that we will also hear more in terms of the specific cast members coming back, and then also who the host for the premiere will be. We think that Margot Robbie is leading the pack coming off the success of Barbie — also, we have seen her take on this role in the past.

(Photo: NBC.)

