Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Cruz’s struggle

This weekend, Paramount+ is going to bring us Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 4 — do you want to learn more about it?

If you saw the end of episode 3, you probably know at least a little bit of the drama that is coming up. Cruz is now more on her own than ever before, but you can also argue that this is a critical part of the job. She knew in part what she signed up for, but that doesn’t mean that it will always be easy.

Is there a part of this upcoming episode that features a beautiful beach and wonderful weather? Sure, but there’s serious business at the center of what Cruz is doing — and unfortunately, she may not be able to call in help from Joe or anyone else along the way. We’ll see how things play out, but we’d advise you now that there are a few surprising twists coming — and mind you, coming up soon.

Want to know more? Then we suggest that you check out the full Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Cruz is put in a compromising position. Kaitlyn and Westfield confront Kyle.

We are still fairly early on in the season but at the same time, we feel a certain comfort in that this series is probably not going anywhere in the near future. Despite a muted publicity tour due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike, the show has still managed to get off to one of the best stars for any Paramount+ original show ever. That is encouraging for a possible season 2, but we may have to wait a while on that. For now, survival is almost certainly the top order of business and for a pretty darn good reason.

Related – Do you want to get a few more details as we prepare for the next Special Ops: Lioness episode now?

What do you most want to see entering Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







