Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date: August hopes

Now that we are very-much in the month of August, is there a chance we could hear something more about a Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date? Is that too much to ask for?

Given the absolutely-bonkers way in which season 3 ended for Tariq and Brayden, we don’t think that it is some sort of enormous shock to sit here and say that we want to see what lies ahead on the other side. Why wouldn’t be? There is a chance to tell so many interesting stories with these characters presumably on the run. Where are they going to go, and will they find any place at all in order to find a certain amount of refuge? This is something to wonder about, at least for the time being.

Unfortunately, we don’t think that there is going to be that much of a hurry on the part of Starz to get us to the other side. For the time being, we would say that the odds are pretty darn low that we’re going to see a premiere-date announced at any point over the course of August. The same goes for most of the rest of the year. As hard as it may be to remember, the reality here is that there are multiple shows within this franchise that are lined up to arrive beforehand. We are going to have a chance to see the latest from Power Book IV: Force in September, and then most likely Power Book III: Raising Kanan in either late 2023 or early 2024.

Ultimately, we tend to think that we will be lucky to get the Michael Rainey Jr. series back in the spring of new year, and that means probably waiting until January, at the very least to see what is coming up next.

The good news is that filming for the season seems to be done, and that is not a concern — everything was wrapped up there prior to the start of the writers’ strike.

