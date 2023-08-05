Hightown season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for August

Is there any chance that we could hear about a Hightown season 3 premiere date over the course of August? Obviously, the demand is there for a number of different reasons.

So, where do we start here? We suppose with the fact that production on the Monica Raymund series has basically been done for over a year. There is no reason for the holdup that has anything to do with the SAG-AFTRA or WGA strikes at the moment, unless the folks at Starz are waiting until they are over to be able to better promote it. Meanwhile, at some point later this year there will be some room opening up in their schedule.

Does all of this mean that a premiere-date announcement is actually going to be coming soon? In theory yes, but that does not mean that it will be happening over the course of this month. Just remember for a moment here that the network does still have Outlander season 7 part 1 to finish up, both Minx and Heels are still on for the remainder of the month, and beyond all of this they have the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere in September. It may be late August or September before they start to say anything official on Hightown.

We certainly know that demand for more of Hightown is there, no matter what Starz decides for a date. (Early indications were that it would be out in the second part of this year.) We know that Raymund’s character of Jackie has battled so many demons since the start of the show and we want to see her start to slowly make her way towards the line. Unfortunately, her world is also one full of attention and hardship.

Our personal best-case scenario now is that season 3 premieres in October and thanks to that, it will have a chance to air in its entirety over the rest of the year. There is no word on whether or not season 3 will be the final one.

