Hightown season 3 premiere date: Impacted at all by strikes?

Where in the world is Hightown season 3 over at Starz? We certainly recognize that this is a big question out there, and for good reason. Think about it like this — this season finished filming almost a year ago and here we are, still waiting for some news.

So is the delay in premiere-date news the result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that are happening out there? We realize that this could be a question some people have, so let’s go ahead and tackle that, shall we?

Well, the simple answer we can give you is “no.” The delay for Hightown has nothing to do with the labor stoppages in Hollywood, and more with two other factors: Starz splitting off from Lionsgate (which has caused delays for a lot of their shows) and also a relative logjam of programming. They are only willing to air 2-3 original scripted shows a week most of the time and because of that, many of them have to wait in line. We’ve known for months that the Monica Raymund show would be returning in the second half of the year, and that still does appear to be the case.

Now, if there is a way in which the premiere date is being impacted by some of the strikes, it more or less has to do with promotion. If these strikes are not resolved by the time Hightown is back, it means that the cast will not be able to do press for it. That is necessary as a means of ensuring that they all eventually are paid what they deserve (especially when it comes to streaming residuals), but it does put the onus further on us as viewers to continue to promote the show. Hightown is arguably one of the best hidden gems on television, a smart, character-driven drama that represents a unique part of the country and features an extremely diverse cast. There is still plenty of time to catch up if you haven’t yet.

Of course, we’re still hoping that the cast and writers will be able to promote the upcoming season; fingers crossed that the studios and streaming services realize this and start to pay them what they deserve.

