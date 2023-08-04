The Mandalorian season 4: Is more news coming in August?

Are we on the cusp of getting some The Mandalorian season 4 news over the course of August? Make no mistake — we want it! As for whether we’ll get it, let’s just say that this is an entirely different story.

After all, there are so many different things that we are left to consider at this point, but we should start off by reminding everyone once more that at this point, there is no official season 4 renewal. Instead, this is something that the folks at Disney+ are fine to make us wait on for at least a little while longer. Do we think that there is going to be another one? Absolutely, but there are a lot of other components that we have to think about here. Take, for starters, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that are still going on! (Let’s make sure that writers and actors are properly paid, no?)

We tend to think that for at least the next few weeks, the focus for Disney when it comes to the greater Star Wars universe is the upcoming premiere of Ahsoka. On the other side of that may be when a little bit of good stuff starts to come out about the other show. We don’t think that they are altogether inclined to rush anything. There has also been plenty of conversation about a movie that will feature all of these Disney+ characters, and we are eager to see if something gets announced on that before the end of the year.

Given the success of Mando, Grogu, and all the other characters in this world, it is inevitable that they will all be coming back. You may just have to wait a bit in order to see them…

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

