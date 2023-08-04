Is Alexander Ludwig leaving Heels? Is Ace Spade dead?

Is Alexander Ludwig leaving Heels following the events of season 2 episode 2? Should you be worried about Ace Spade’s future?

Well, one thing that we can at least say at the moment is rather simple: He’s certainly not in a good spot. Right when he was starting to take his brother Jack’s messages at least somewhat more seriously, he ended up falling off a cliff. Now, thankfully it doesn’t seem to be so steep of a fall that he died on impact, but he’s clearly worse for wear. To make matters worse, he also is going to be reliant on finding someone to help him out in the middle of nowhere.

Do we seriously think that Ludwig is going to be leaving the show? Absolutely not, but we understand fully why the writers want us to be thinking that at the moment. After all, why in the world wouldn’t they? This is the sort of thing that keeps you engaged in the show moving forward.

Now, we do tend to think that the story will eventually bring Ace back to the DWL but even in the event that happens, it’s almost certainly not going to be the same version of him that we saw before. The sort of journey that he’s on right now is clearly one meant to transform him — he’s a good wrestler, but he was never all that happy when he was doing it by and large. He has to figure out a reinvention for himself, and finding that could not prove to be the easiest thing in the world to do.

There is a lot of story still to come this season — with that in mind, brace yourselves for the possibility of all sorts of other twists and turns.

What do you think could be happening with Alexander Ludwig and Ace Spade on Heels moving forward?

