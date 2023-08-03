Justified: City Primeval season 1: Timothy Olyphant on episode 5!

As we get ourselves all the more prepared to check out Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 5, why not hear from Timothy Olyphant? He is, of course, at the center of everything as Raylan and based on what we’re hearing from him at present, there is a lot of interesting stuff coming up down the road.

Or, to be more specific, there’s a lot to be intrigued about when it comes to the state of things between Raylan and Carolyn. It’s clear that the two have some sort of connection and beyond just that, the promo for what lies ahead gives away that we are going to be seeing the two sleep together.

So how does Olyphant describe this relationship and where it currently stands? Well, here is just a small tidbit of it courtesy of an interview with Men’s Health:

They might both be playing with fire. I do want to say that working with Aunjanue Ellis was one of the great acting experiences of my life. That woman is a force of nature. I’m a better actor for having worked opposite her. It was just so great, being able to throw the ball back and forth with her. We were so lucky to get her on board.

That relationship is, for my money, one of the most interesting parts of the season. I mean, arguably, it’s enough of a reason to bring the show back, just to see Raylan and Carolyn together. I just dug that storyline and I thought that was so different from anything we’ve done before, and yet felt like the same old show. I don’t want to give anything away where it’s headed, but I love that the two of them have found some sort of common language.

What makes the two so interesting is that they both are hugely ambitious, but also have their fair share of demons. With Carolyn in particular, it is abundantly clear just how compromised she really is. This is a direct consequence of having to represent Clement Mansell, a man who we know is not exactly keen on doing the nicest or best things most of the time.

