Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, week 1?

Who is the first Head of Household within the Big Brother 25 house? Well, we already have an answer!

The feeds were down for a good stretch of time starting in late morning and leading into early afternoon. The HoH is in a strange spot this week given that there are technically nominees, but there’s still room for a lot of chaos that could potentially shake out from here.

For everyone out there who loves Reilly, let’s just say that she is in good standing for now. She has the key and with that, the first bit of power this season. We’ve already seen her build a close bond with Jag, so he may be able to influence her to some extent. Of course, we also know that Reilly formed a pact with some other young people in Kirsten, Luke, Jared, and Matt right when feeds came up yesterday, but that seems to already be dead. (Jared has already told Izzy about it.)

So what will Reilly do?

Well, a part of her power involves saving two people who are currently in danger, and we do think there’s a chance that she removes Cory and either Jared or Kirsten. Given that Kirsten has played so hard this week, she could end up being a target with Felicia staying on as a pawn. Felicia has, at least so far, been close to the older houseguests, so this HoH win is definitely not in her favor. Yet, it is still really early in the game and other than her bond with Jag, there’s not that much we can specifically pin down when it comes to Reilly so far.

What do you think about Reilly being the first Big Brother 25 Head of Household?

