We would say that there were a couple of big surprises over the course of The Afterparty season 2 episode 5, with one of them being the return that Hannah and Grace still are not being forthcoming in regards to the truth. Meanwhile, the other was the surprise scene featuring Ben Schwartz as Yasper, even if he was behind bars.

Can you expect a larger role for the season 1 murderer moving forward? Probably not, as this was mostly a fun cameo designed to make people who watched all of season 1 happy. Still, it was a really fun moment featuring a song, which is a really weird thing to say given that he pushed Xavier off a ledge to his death.

Anyway, here is what executive producer Christopher Miller had to say to TVLine about that big return:

“We thought it would be fun to bring back some of the characters from the first season and then try to figure out how to engineer it so that we could get them in the story and have it make any sense at all … There were other ones that we had thought about, but the one we thought would be a real shame to not include was Yasper, even being in prison.”

Depending on what happens on the show moving forward, it could be possible for a few other characters to enter the picture again. After all, Zoe shares her daughter Maggie with Brett, and we feel like he could come back at any point. Meanwhile, Zoe and Aniq probably at least stay in touch with some of their other former classmates — because they all went through that harrowing murder-mystery situation, they are probably closer than most people would be decades removed from college.

