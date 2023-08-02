The Afterparty season 2 episode 5: Grace and Hannah’s BIG secret

Right when we thought that The Afterparty season 2 was starting to get into a big of a rut, the show has been blown wide open. After all, the big twist at the end of the “Sebastian” episode suggests that we are about to see things turn in a slightly different direction.

One of the things that been really clear from the start of this season is that Aniq has struggled with the concept of someone in Zoe’s family being responsible for killing Edgar. However, it is now clear that Grace and Hannah each failed to tell the full story to Aniq and Danner. With Grace, we already know that she lied about almost everything, with her claiming that she had an epic, romantic love story with Edgar when in reality, she was secretly involved with his sister Hannah.

Meanwhile, at the end of episode 5 Hannah confirmed to Grace that she didn’t tell Aniq and Danner everything. Soes this mean that the two conspired to kill Edgar? Maybe, but we don’t think we can view it as a sure thing, either.

As for the notion that Sebastian killed Edgar (which Aniq still wants to believe), we do think that there is something left out of his story. For him to just walk away with a baseball card makes us think that there’s something more that he wanted from him after being fired for so many years. Or, there was a deeper reason for him being fired than was shown. We just also don’t think that he is responsible for one simple reason: We already know the motive! If you think back to last season, we didn’t really know or understand why Yasper would want to kill Xavier, and that was key to the mystery being under wraps for as long as it was.

(Side note: Who else loved the brief little cameo from Ben Schwartz in this episode?)

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

