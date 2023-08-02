Hijack season 1 episode 7 (finale): Did Sam survive the landing?

We obviously knew entering Hijack season 1 episode 7 that we were going to get an end to what has been a really action-packed thrill ride. So did it actually live up to the hype?

There may be a chance out there that some wanted a bigger twist ending than what we had. Meanwhile, there may be others who wanted Amanda to be something more than a woman doing whatever she needed to because her child was threatened. Sam worked to actually make sure that she would be okay after the landing, mostly as a means of ensuring that they did actually land. After all, that was pretty touch-and-go for a good while.

Yet, Sam did survive, and he actually had to take matters into his own hands and use a cleverly-placed phone call in order to ensure that the final hijacker was taken down. This was a case of most of the good guys winning and a crisis averted — a fairly predictable end, but we don’t think that it made the journey any less exciting.

The real value of Hijack, at least to us, is that it’s a reminder of how valuable weekly television still can be. You can make a case that another streaming service could have thrown all of this out there for everyone to see all at once, and it would have been an enormous mistake. In doing that, viewers miss out on the experience of being glued to their seat every single week!

So while there are not necessarily any major loose ends that we need to see resolved in season 2, we also don’t really need them. What matters is that we had a heck of a fun ride and we absolutely want to see Idris Elba back for more.

