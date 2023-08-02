When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere ratings: Good news?

As we prepared for the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere on Hallmark Channel this weekend, we knew there would be talk about ratings. Sure, the drama has already been renewed for more episodes, but there was a big risk that came with it being moved to the summer. There was no guarantee that it would still be a big success in that spot, especially after more than a year off the air.

Luckily, this is where we can present some news that should at least bring a smile to some faces out there — the series still performed rather well! The first episode “Carpe Diem” actually drew a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is slightly better than how it fared for most of season 9. It drew around 1.93 million total viewers, meanwhile; while that is about a 15% drop versus season 9, that’s about how much most shows are declining now when it comes to live viewership.

Now, remember here that the operative words are “live viewership.” We’re in a situation with When Calls the Heart and many others where the majority of people are either watching on their DVRs or streaming it after that. It’s really hard to view some of this stuff in anywhere near the same way that we did in the past, and this is something that we are rather conscious of at this point.

With production on season 11 underway at present, there is a good chance that we’re going to be seeing those episodes at some point next summer … or even before? Well, the thing to remember right now is in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, we could see the next season sooner as a means of ensuring that Hallmark still has programming on.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see if this ratings success continues moving into episode 2…

