Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: August hopes

Now that we are officially into the month of August, what is there for us to say about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2? Is there a galaxy of possibilities right around the corner?

Well, just like you would probably imagine, there are a few different things that we could all be curious about, given that a season 2 was first greenlit many months ago and there’s been almost zero news on it since. The problem is that both SAG-AFTRA and the WGA remain on strike and honestly, there is no real way for news to trickle in while all of this is going on. The only thing that we can advise at this point is patience, as you are going to need it to get from point A to point B.

The only was we seriously think that there is going to be some news on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 during this month is in the event we see some sort of deal struck between the aforementioned unions and the collective body of streaming services / studios known as the AMPTP. There are just not a whole lot of angles where it could otherwise be considered, or ways where we imagine it could be possible.

Just know this: The entire cast of the Paramount+ revival is excited to come back at some point, and there are some exciting stories potentially set up at the end of the season 1 finale. After all, Elias Voit is still a part of the series, but almost could have a Hannibal Lecter – Silence of the Lambs sort of role. The mystery of Gold Star is out there, and it remains to be seen if any other people from the past could turn up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

