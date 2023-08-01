Billions season 7 spoilers: Damian Lewis catches us up on Axe

As we prepare for the Billions season 7 premiere on Showtime in a little more than a week, all eyes are on Bobby Axelrod. How can they not be? We are talking here about an iconic character returning after more than a year away. He previously fled the United States, but we know that he will be back for a good chunk of the final episodes.

There is of course the question of how he is back, and that’s something we’ll get a better sense of over the course of the next few weeks. Meanwhile, there’s also the matter of what exactly he’s been up to since we last saw him.

So has Axe changed his ways at all? Well, it doesn’t exactly seem that way! Just take a look at some of what Damian Lewis had to say on the subject in a new interview with TV Insider:

… Bobby found a way to make money from a major global conflict [in Easter Europe], and he’s doing business with a character you will enjoy seeing again. He’s an old-fashioned opportunist who is just out to make dough. If he’s the slightest bit likable, it’s because he enjoys the friendship of the group. But he will turn quickly to maneuver to where he needs to be.

So basically, this is still someone out to exploit things that are happening in the real world and at the end of the day, that hasn’t changed. The only real question that we have at the moment is whether or not someone is actually going to be able to stop him. He is a villain within this world, but so are a lot of other people. This is one of the reasons why you can’t assume that any one person is going to face justice for what they’ve done within this world.

