Hijack season 1 episode 7: What would the ideal ending be?

As many of you are most likely aware you are going to see Hijack season 1 episode 7 arrive on Apple TV+ — and absolutely, there is some great stuff coming. This is the big finale, and whatever transpires here is going to hopefully cap off a really engaging and shocking past several weeks of TV.

So is there a perfect way for the story to end? Well, we know from the start that the Idris Elba series had a limited-series feel to it, so we’re not anticipating that there’s going to be any sort of major cliffhanger or unresolved plot points related to the plane. For better or worse, we will get most loose ends tied up. An ideal ending obviously has the bulk of the passengers surviving and the hijackers deterred — with, of course, Sam leading the charge.

Also, wouldn’t an ideal ending here be Sam himself landing a more lucrative job opportunity, and perhaps a chance to manage some other crises that transpire all over the globe? It could move the character in a direction where a season 2 could make at least a little bit more sense, and we tend to think that this is something that a number of people out there would want (us included). It’s not a cliffhanger per se, and rather just a justification for making more. It also still works as a proper ending in the event tonight is the final installment.

In the end, we just hope that the Amanda reveal from last week pays off, that there is a lot of action, and that a potential victory from Sam makes at least a certain degree of sense. A lot of people should be rooting for him, but we don’t want him to easily be able to stop what is already in place. Isn’t the point of the show the challenge?

We just know that we are going to very-much miss Hijack once it is gone…

Related – Get some other news right now on Hijack, including a finale sneak peek

What do you most want to see moving into Hijack season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







