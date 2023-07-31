Hijack season 1 episode 7 (finale) spoilers: Sam speaks to Amanda

Tomorrow night on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Hijack season 1 episode 7 — the all-important finale. As if things were not bad before, they are now so much worse for everyone currently in the air.

So who exactly is Amanda? You may not have known her name, but at the end of episode 6, she was the person who shot the pilot and then locked herself in the cockpit. She could be tied to the rest of the hijackers, almost as a last resort. Or, maybe it was always the plan that she would do something like this at the very end. Regardless of the specifics, she is the one now in control.

In a sneak peek now over at TVLine for tomorrow’s episode, you can see Idris Elba’s character of Sam doing everything within his power to get through to Amanda. To be specific, he wants to try and talk things out with her on the phone. However, she’s not too inclined to listen. Our sense is that she already knows that Sam can be persuasive and she’s not taking any chances; she wants what she wants, and she is going to be doing whatever she can in order to accomplish that goal.

If Sam is going to want to stop her, he is going to have to get creative … and we know already that this is not going to be altogether easy for him. He may also need a lot of help from other passengers.

Is this going to be the last episode of the series?

Well, there is always a chance of a season 2 at some point down the line, but we don’t think that this particular journey will continue into it. This is a seven-hour flight that is sensibly being told over the course of seven episodes.

Where do you think things are going to go with Sam and Amanda moving into the Hijack season 1 finale?

