Claim to Fame season 2: Is JR related to Lil Nas X?

Is JR related to Lil Nas X on Claim to Fame season 2? Let’s just say that the information came almost out of nowhere tonight.

Yet, here is what we found out tonight — JR’s clue (pulled by Gabriel) had something tied to “Old Town Road.” As so many people out there know, this is one of the rapper’s biggest hits. It made all the sense in the world to point in that direction! It certainly makes more sense than thinking that he is related to an athlete, which he had been trying to sell for most of the season.

Well, here is the thing: We do think that Gabriel and Chris are right with some of their suspicions at the moment! All signs do point to this being true! A lot of internet sleuths seemingly figured this out a while ago, and this all does serve as another reminder of how important it is to win challenges on this show. JR has played a really incredible game and was able to shield his identity from almost everyone. Yet, at the end of the day, that still was not enough thanks to Gabriel taking home another challenge W.

So now, JR just has to hope that Chris and Gabriel don’t end up in a position where they have to guess later on this season. If they do, he could be in trouble.

The good news for JR

He was safe tonight! He wasn’t in any danger and because of that, he had a chance to breathe easier … though there is more danger around him than ever before. He will just have to figure out what to do when he realizes people are on to him!

Do you think that JR is related to Lil Nas X on Claim to Fame season 2?

Who are you rooting for at this point to win the whole thing? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

