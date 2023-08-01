Claim to Fame season 2: Is Karsyn related to Dale Earnhardt, Jr.?

On tonight’s new episode of Claim to Fame season 2, a suggestion was thrown out there: Was Karsyn related to Dale Earnhardt, Jr.?

For most of the season, we have seen the other contestants speculate that she is related to NASCAR icon Jeff Gordon. Yet, they threw the Earnhardt name out there during the interrogation game just to see if she bit on it. She was asked if her relative was a Junior, and she denied it. They seem to believe it! That’s pretty darn crazy, no? They still seem to believe that she is related to Gordon!

Now, here is where a lot of the irony comes into play: We do think that Dale is her celebrity relative. This is what most of the evidence out there is tied to at the moment, and we have no reason to think that this is false. It is clear that she is related to a car-racing legend, and she just has to make sure that they guess the wrong one at the end of the day. This is a dangerous place to be, but she can work in order to have things happen in her favor.

We have seen at the moment here that Karsyn is a good gameplayer, but will that work out at the end of the day? We just have to wait and see.

Here’s where things get crazy

Chris decided to try and point Olivia in the direction of Jeff Gordon. That made her guess Jeff Gordon at the end of the day here! Since Karsyn is not related to Gordon, she was able to stick around and Olivia ended up leaving the game. Everyone left on the show has played hard, and they’ve withstood quite a bit. Yet, are Chris and Gabriel the two strongest players lfet? It is fairly easy to argue that.

Do you think that Karsyn is related to Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Claim to Fame season 2?

(Photo: ABC.)

