Claim to Fame season 2: Is Hugo related to Jimmy Carter for sure?

While Claim to Fame season 2 has tried to create at lead some mystery with a few of their contestants, Hugo seems to be Jimmy Carter for sure … right?

Well, let’s just say that sometimes, there are clues that are a little bit impossible to overlook at the end of the day. We got that here courtesy of him being tied to a former President who also happens to be a peanut farmer. This is what Carter was known for at one point in his life.

Ironically, it took Chris a super-long time to figure this one out despite the fact that Jane blatantly said at the start of the season that he was probably related to President Carter. Yet, the truth is finally coming out and there is no real denying it.

One of the things going against Hugo here is obviously the fact that there aren’t a lot of former Presidents that people can choose from here. Also, you have to remember that the clue itself was super obvious. It’s almost been so clear that you can easily overlook it! We do think that Hugo played a decent game, but Chris and Gabriel are largely the strongest players at the moment.

If there is a silver lining at the moment for Hugo…

Let’s just say it’s that Karsyn was targeted instead, and that didn’t even work! He gets to stick around for another week! Of course, the problem here is that he is still going to be in danger as we move forward. He can only rely on his social game now, and try to show everyone else that he is someone who can be worked with rather than easily discarded. Remember there are several ways in order to play this game!

