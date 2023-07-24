Claim to Fame season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Masters of deception

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see Claim to Fame season 2 episode 6 — what sort of twist lies ahead?

As many of you know at this point, the whole point of the show is to get people closer to each other’s celebrity relatives over time. Some are already figured out — or, at least that’s what the players think. The truth about an experience like this is that it makes you incredibly paranoid. Even if you are 99% certain on someone’s true identity, you may still opt against guessing them because of that 1%. It’s a big part of what makes the show fun, and we’re at a point now where sharing information is more critical than ever.

Below, you can check out the full Claim to Fame season 2 episode 6 synopsis with a few more details about the future:

As alliances solidify, others work on new theories about their fellow housemates. In a revealing challenge, competitors must prove themselves masters of deception as they are subject to an interrogation while hooked up to a heart-rate monitor.

(TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

This feels, at least from our vantage point, like it could be the most entertaining challenge that we get over the course of the entire season. After all, if you are a player, is there a way that you can intentionally manipulate your heart rate, or at least try to throw some people off the scent? It feels like there is so much more potential for subterfuge than almost any other point in the game so far, and we really hope that the payoff lives up to everything that we think in our head that it could be.

Also, we’re at a point where no one can really fly under the radar anymore — and we know that a few people had done a good job of that in the past.

(Photo: ABC.)

