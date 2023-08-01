Claim to Fame season 2: Is Monay related to Tracy Morgan?

Is Monay related to Tracy Morgan on Claim to Fame season 2? This is a question that was raised on tonight’s new episode. Why is that? Well, it has a lot to do with Chris and Gabriel exchanging information.

Ultimately, we do understand why they are thinking Morgan given the fact that Monay’s clue does reference Saturday Night Live. However, at the same time there is something huge that they are missing here in Curb Your Enthusiasm. The biggest thing that Monay seems to have going for her right now is rather simple: Nobody in this game so far has ever watched the HBO show! Granted, this is a small sample size, but still. If they did, then her clue would not be altogether hard to figure out at the end of the day.

Based on what we know, we tend to think that Monay is related to JB Smoove. He is one of the most prominent actors on Curb other than Larry David, and he also does have a history on SNL. Monay should be right to be paranoid if she learns what is on that clue, since one person seeing it would easily be able to expose her. As someone who watches the HBO hit, this would probably be one of the easier ones for us to figure out!

Of course, Monay still has a path to be safe for a little while, and it has to do with strategy.

(Photo: ABC.)

